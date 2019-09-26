MARSHALL Margaret (Ethel) Peacefully surrounded by her family, on September 21, 2019, in Strathcarron Hospice, Margaret Ethel Marshall, aged 67 years. A sadly missed mum, nan, nana, mother-in-law and sister. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Denny, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.45 am. There will be retiral a collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.

Oh, if I could only say,

I will go and see my mum today,

To hear her voice and see her smile,

To sit and talk with her a while,

To be together in the same old way,

Would be my dearest wish today.

With love from Gordon x.

I stood beside your bedside,

My heart was crushed and sore.

I did my duty till the end,

Till I could do no more,

My heart is heavy, the road is long,

Without you I'm so alone,

Your love and your smile will always be,

With me to eternity.

With love from Gwen x.

No longer with us our lives to share,

But in our hearts you are always there.

With love from Charleen, Eva and Aaron xxx.

Flowers will wither, suns will set,

But the hearts that loved you, will never forget.

With love from Kieran x and Kyle x. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019