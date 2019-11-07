|
MALLEY Margaret David and Antony would like to express their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all the flowers, cards and messages of condolence on the recent passing of their mum, Margaret. Special thank you and appreciation to John O'Connor Family Funeral Directors for the efficient and professional service provided at this most difficult time. Thanks also to Laura Gordon for the lovely Celebrant service. The collection for Macmillan Nurses raised £196 - thanks to all who contributed.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019