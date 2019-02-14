|
LOUDEN Margaret Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, Margaret, a much loved wife, mother, grannie and friend left us.
Always in our hearts.
Your loving husband Hugh, daughter Angela, son-in-law William, son Hugh, daughter-in-law Julie, granchildren Scott, Laura, Roni and Joel.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be,
So he put His arms around you and whispered "come to me",
With tearful eyes we watched you,
And saw you pass away,
And although we love you dearly,
We could not make you stay,
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hardworking hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
