LEISHMAN Margaret (Rena Mitchell) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, Margaret, aged 80, of California, Falkirk. Beloved wife of David, devoted mother to Gary, Murray and Gavin, mother-in-law, gran and very special friend. Will be sorely missed.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 1.30 pm, in Shieldhill Parish Church, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery. Life's but a day to each one given,

From earth to scale the heights of Heaven,

Who fill it full with loves bright light,

Need fear no gathering gloom of night. David.

Your memory to me is a keepsake,

With which I'll never part,

God has you in His keeping,

I have you in my heart. Gary.

Our granny always knew how to brighten our day,

With things she did in her kind way,

She knew how to add so much beauty to living,

For she knew the true art of loving and giving. Mhairi, David and Harry.

God saw that she was weary,

And the hill was hard to climb,

So he closed her weary eyelids,

And whispered peace be thine. Gavin, Kerr and Kal. Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More