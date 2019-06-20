|
|
|
HUNTER Margaret The family of the late Margaret wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Rev Scott Burton for his kindness and comforting service, the church choir for their uplifting singing, Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their excellent arrangements, The Beancross for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the church.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More