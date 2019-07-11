COWAN Margaret-Helen 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a much loved mum and cherished nana, who passed away, on July 15, 2018.

Our lives go on without you, but nothing stays the same,

We have to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall,

Living without you, is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us, your heart was so kind and true,

And when we needed someone, we could always count on you.

The special years will not return when we are all together,

But with the love in our hearts, you'll be with us forever.

We miss and love you dearly mum, love Jayne, Jill, Paul and families xxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019