GLOGLEY Margaret (nee Johnston) Peacefully passed away, on June 10, 2019, Margaret, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert.

Two willing hands are resting,

The voice we loved is still,

The one who did so much for us,

Is waiting as God's will.

We mourn for the one we love,

But we rejoice that we ever had one of the finest ladies.

The one we had was our mum, gran and great-nana. Your ever loving daughters, Jean, Margaret and Anne, their husbands Mike, Michael and Chris, grandchildren, Michelle, Kirsten, Claire, Adele, Michael and Aidan and their husbands and partners and great-grandchildren, Isla, Gabriella, Adam, Khloe, Arran and Lyanna xxx.

Sadly missed and in our thoughts.

From all the nephews and nieces xxx.

The funeral mass is at St Josephs Church, in Bonnybridge, on June 20, 2019, at 10 am, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More