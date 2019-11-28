Home

FORSYTH Margaret Peacefully, at home on November 25, 2019. Margaret (nee Pender) aged 88 years, beloved wife of the late David, also a loving mother, sister and aunt. Funeral service will be held at Muiravonside Parish Church, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Muiravonside Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.00 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for Strathcarron Hospice.
Nothing on earth could ever replace,
The sound of your voice,
The smile on your face.
You left a place no-one can fill,
We love and miss you Margaret and always will.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
