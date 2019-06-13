Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Margaret CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL Margaret The family of the late Margaret Campbell would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kind messages of sympathy following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to the Rev Colin Mailer for his kind and comforting service, the Co-Operative Funeralcare for their professional service. Special thanks to Amanda, Leeann, Nicole and Poppy from Call-In Homecare and the District Nurses who all helped look after mum during her last few weeks. The sum of £300 was raised for the Cardiology Unit at FVRH.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
