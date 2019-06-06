CAMPBELL Margaret

(nee Gibson) Peacefully, at home with her loving daughters, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Margaret, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Stewart. Loving mum of Heather, John, Lorraine and Lyn, a much loved mother-in-law and adored nana and great-nana. Also a much loved sister to Beth, aunty of many and godmother to Margaret.



We watched you suffer, we watched you sigh,

But all we could do was to stand by,

When the time came, we suffered too,

For you never deserved what you went through,

God took your hand and we had to part,

He eased your pain, but broke our hearts,

If you could have spoken before you died,

These are the words you would have replied,

"This life for me has truly passed,

I have loved you to the very last,

Weep not for me, but courage take

And love each other for my sake".

Heather, John, Lorraine and Lyn xx.



You gave us all you had to give,

Gifts both great and small,

But most of all nana, you gave us love,

The greatest gift of all.

Lynda, Gayle, Ross, Stewart, Jason, Dean, Laura and Blair xx.



Gentle Jesus up above,

Please give great-nana all our love.

Frazer, Andrew, Eva, Lacey, Caris, Ché and Caelan xx.



Till roses lose their petals,

Till the heather has lost its dew,

Till the end of time, dear sister,

We will remember you.

Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019