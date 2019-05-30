Home

BROWN Margaret Peacefully, on May 28, 2019, at Forthbank Care Home, Stirling, Margaret Brown (nee Colquhoun), aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late John Brown, dearly loved mother to Alistair, mother-in-law to Ann and a loving granny to Hannah and Rebecca. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
