IRVINE Margaret Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 25, 2019. Margaret, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Bill, mum to Rita and John, mother-in-law to Billy. Sadly missed.
God saw you getting tired,
And a cure was not to be,
So he put His arms around you,
And whispered come to me.
With tearful eyes we watched you,
And saw you pass away,
And although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Loved and remembered always Husband Bill and Family xxx.
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for us,
Place them in our grans arms,
And tell her they are from us.
Tell her we love her and miss her,
And when she turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon her cheek,
And hold her for a while.
Remembering her is easy,
We do it every day,
But there's an ache within our hearts,
That will never go away. Love from your grandchildren xxx
We love you gran,
Sleep Tight. From your great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
