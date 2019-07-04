BRAIDWOOD Mamie 1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a much loved mum and grannie who passed away on July 7, 2018.

Our lives go on without you,

But nothing is the same,

We have to hide our heartache,

When someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you,

Silent are the tears that fall,

Living without you, is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us,

Your heart was so kind and true,

And when we needed someone,

We could always count on you.

The special years will not return,

When we are all together,

But with the love in our hearts,

You walk with us forever.

We miss you everyday, love Robert and Lynn, Catherine, Derek and family and James, Lisa and family xxx.



A light from my life has gone,

A voice I loved is still,

A place is vacant within my heart,

Which can never be filled.

I hold you close within my heart,

And there you will remain,

To walk with me throughout my life,

Until we meet again.

So rest in peace dear loved one,

And thanks for all you've done,

I pray that god has given you,

The crown you've truly won.

Love from your sister Cathy xxx.