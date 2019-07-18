Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:45
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda McSORLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda McSORLEY

Notice Condolences

Lynda McSORLEY Notice
McSORLEY
Lynda Lynda, daughter of the late John and Isabella McSorley, sister of Andy, sister-in-law of Ann, died at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on July 4, 2019. Lynda left the Falkirk area some years ago to make her home on the Isle of Lewis. Many thanks to staff at the Western Isles and Raigmore Hospitals and Co-op Funeral Care, St Andrews. There will be a humanist service at 1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 23. All friends are invited. Family flowers only, but donations to Strathcarron Hospice are welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.