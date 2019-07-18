|
McSORLEY
Lynda Lynda, daughter of the late John and Isabella McSorley, sister of Andy, sister-in-law of Ann, died at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on July 4, 2019. Lynda left the Falkirk area some years ago to make her home on the Isle of Lewis. Many thanks to staff at the Western Isles and Raigmore Hospitals and Co-op Funeral Care, St Andrews. There will be a humanist service at 1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 23. All friends are invited. Family flowers only, but donations to Strathcarron Hospice are welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019