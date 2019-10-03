|
JARDINE Lorraine (Rainey) Kevin, Janet, Janice and Julie would like to thank NHS District Nurses, Scottish Pulmonary Vascular Unit at Clydebank Jubilee, Strathcarron nurses and all friends, colleagues and family who attended Lorraine's funeral. Special thank you to Central Scotland Police for escort, humanist Peter Macdonald for an excellent celebration of Lorraine's life, the Park Hotel for afternoon tea and to Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Falkirk for their attention to detail. And to everyone, a warm heartfelt thanks for the retiral collection of £1808.00 for Scottish Pulmonary Vascular Unit, NHS District nurses and Strathcarron nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019