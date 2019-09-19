Home

Lorraine Janet JARDINE

Lorraine Janet JARDINE Notice
JARDINE Lorraine Janet Sadly following a long illness, my lovely bo Lorraine, passed away quietly at home, on Saturday morning, September 14, 2019, aged 52 years. Wife of Kevin Jardine, sister of Janet Wilson, daughter of
Janice Peel and daughter-in-law of the late William Jardine. I miss you so much mabo. ILY x. A special thanks to Scottish Pulmonary Vascular Unit, District and Strathcarron Nurses. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for the above charities. Please note, that anyone attending the funeral should not wear black ties, happy, bright colours and casual dress instead.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
