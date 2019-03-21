Home

MACKRELL Laurie Our much loved husband, dad, brother and pops, passed away, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, aged 59 years young. He loved his family with everything he had, and us him.
It's not goodbye, it's see you later. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to the Beancross for refreshments. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
