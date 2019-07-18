THOMSON Laura Peacefully, at FVRH, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Laura, aged 58 passed away. Beloved wife of Robert much loved and loving mum to Stacey.

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile,

If only I could have you back for just a little while,

Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do,

You always meant so very much and always will do too,

The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain,

But you're forever in my heart until we meet again.

In loving memory of my beloved sister and auntie.

You were a beautiful woman inside and out,

Our hearts still ache in sadness,

And secret tears still flow,

What it meant to lose you.

No one will ever know .

You will be sorely missed.

From brother Billy, sister -in l-aw Donna and nieces Leeanne and Heather xxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019