MILLAR Kay Very peacefully, at FVRH, after a short illness bravely borne on December 2, 2019, Kay, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Jim, mother to Roddy, devoted sister to Maureen, mother-in-law to Marion, grandmother to Jamie and Andrew, great-grandmother to Mathew, devoted auntie to all nieces and nephews. Until we meet again. Funeral service on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Falkirk Trinity Church, at 11 am, thereafter at Old Grandsable Cemetery, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ward A22 FVRH.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019