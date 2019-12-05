Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kay MILLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay MILLAR

Notice Condolences

Kay MILLAR Notice
MILLAR Kay Very peacefully, at FVRH, after a short illness bravely borne on December 2, 2019, Kay, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Jim, mother to Roddy, devoted sister to Maureen, mother-in-law to Marion, grandmother to Jamie and Andrew, great-grandmother to Mathew, devoted auntie to all nieces and nephews. Until we meet again. Funeral service on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Falkirk Trinity Church, at 11 am, thereafter at Old Grandsable Cemetery, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ward A22 FVRH.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -