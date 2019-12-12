Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn CAMERON

Notice Condolences

Kathryn CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Kathryn After a short illness, on December 8, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Kathryn, aged 54 years. A sadly missed daughter and sister.
Rest in peace.
Funeral Mass to be held at St Alexander's RC Church, Denny, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, for approximately 11 am. No flowers please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -