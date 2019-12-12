|
CAMERON Kathryn After a short illness, on December 8, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Kathryn, aged 54 years. A sadly missed daughter and sister.
Rest in peace.
Funeral Mass to be held at St Alexander's RC Church, Denny, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, for approximately 11 am. No flowers please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019