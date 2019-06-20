|
|
|
WATSON Kathleen Alex and family wish to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and support, and their attendance at Polmont Old Parish Church. Also Reverend Deborah van Welie for her comforting words and Mrs Elspeth McPheat of St Margaret's House for her excellent contribution to the eulogy. Our grateful thanks go to the staff of St Margaret's House for the care, love and attention shown to Kathleen, to William Scott, Funeral Directors, for their expert and respectful services, and Leapark Hotel for excellent catering. The retiring offering of £1400 will be forwarded to Friends of St Margarets House.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More