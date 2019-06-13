|
WATSON Kathleen
(nee French) Passed away peacefully, aged 68, on Monday, June 10, 2019, in the loving and tender care of St. Margaret's House, Polmont. Beloved wife of Alex, dearly loved mother of Michael and Neil, mother-in-law to Julie and Donna, much loved grandma of Calum, Ryan, Gregor, Penny and Henry. Kathleen's funeral service will take place in Polmont Old Parish Church and thereafter at Polmont Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiring offering for donations, if so desired, to St Margaret's House, Polmont. For funeral arrangements please contact Wm. Scott Funeral Directors on 01324 623009.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
