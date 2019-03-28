Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
09:30
Sacred Heart RC Church
Grangemouth
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:45
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (known as Kate Barr) SMITH

Notice Condolences

Kathleen (known as Kate Barr) SMITH Notice
SMITH Kathleen
(known as
Kate Barr) Very peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on March 20, 2019, Kathleen, aged 69 years, well known resident of North Main Street in Carronshore, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Grangemouth, on Tuesday, April 2, at 9.30 am, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium, arriving at
10.45 am, to which all are most welcome to attend.
May she Rest in Peace.
For all funeral enquiries please contact Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors, Grangemouth on 01324 472462.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.