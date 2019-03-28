|
|
|
SMITH Kathleen
(known as
Kate Barr) Very peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on March 20, 2019, Kathleen, aged 69 years, well known resident of North Main Street in Carronshore, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, Grangemouth, on Tuesday, April 2, at 9.30 am, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium, arriving at
10.45 am, to which all are most welcome to attend.
May she Rest in Peace.
For all funeral enquiries please contact Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors, Grangemouth on 01324 472462.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More