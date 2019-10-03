|
|
|
DAVIDSON Karen The family of the late Karen would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work mates for kind thoughts, words, cards and flowers following their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to Rev Debbie Van Welie for comforting service. Thanks also to the Oncology Unit and Ward 12 FVRH, the nurses at Meadowbank Clinic and Strathcarron Home Care, the Co-op Funeralcare for services, Gregor and staff at Claremont. Retiral collection of £810 will be given to the Oncology Unit, Ward 12 and Strathcarron Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019