DAVIDSON Karen Peacefully, at home, Karen, aged 56 years. Loving wife to Scott, devoted mum to Rachel, Eilidh and Alistair and gran to Sophie.

Peacefully sleeping,

Resting at last.

The worlds weary trouble,

And trials are past.

In silence she suffered,

In patience she bore.

Till God called her home,

To suffer no more. Loving husband, Scott. Eilidh, Alistair, Rachel, Jamie and Sophie.

Death leaves a heartache,

No one can heal.

Love leaves a memory,

No one can steal.

Love you forever. Mum xx

A golden heart stopped beating,

And left a vacant space.

But we will meet again, Karen,

In Gods eternal place. Love Valerie, Emma, Mark, Megan and family xx

You are not forgotten sister,

Nor will you ever be.

As long as life and memory lasts,

We will remember thee. Love Ian, Tracy and Connor.

You left us happy memories Karen,

With which we'll never part.

And although we cannot see you,

We have you in our heart. Uncle Mac, Janice, Colin and Alistair xx Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019