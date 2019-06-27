Home

Kal Graham Peacefully, with his family by his side, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 14, 2019, Kal, aged 18 years. Precious and beautiful son of Dawn and Kevin. Love you to the moon and back x.
Forever loved and missed by granny Liz, papa Charlie, granny Zena, grandad Ian, stepmum Charlene, Colin, sister Sophie, brothers Ben and Kai and all his loving family x.
Funeral service on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Muiravonside Parish Church, at 10 am, thereafter to Muiravonside Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
