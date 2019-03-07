Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Mary Martin (Shepherd) BOYD

Notice Condolences

June Mary Martin (Shepherd) BOYD Notice
BOYD June Mary Martin
(nee Shepherd) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 4, 2019, June, aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late James Blair Boyd, devoted mother of Blair and Gary and mother-in-law to Eka and Anna and beloved grandmother to Santiago, Elizabeth, James and Judith. She will be dearly missed and she will leave a big loss in our lives. Funeral service being held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, March 15, at 2.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.