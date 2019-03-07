|
|
|
BOYD June Mary Martin
(nee Shepherd) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 4, 2019, June, aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late James Blair Boyd, devoted mother of Blair and Gary and mother-in-law to Eka and Anna and beloved grandmother to Santiago, Elizabeth, James and Judith. She will be dearly missed and she will leave a big loss in our lives. Funeral service being held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, March 15, at 2.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More