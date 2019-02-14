Home

WILSON John (Jock) The family of the late John Wilson would like to thank most sincerely neighbours, relatives and friends for the beautiful Mass cards, sympathy cards and expressions of sympathy during their sad bereavement. Canon Holuka for a lovely service and his kinds words, Alistair of Thomas Cuthell & Sons for funeral arrangements and his kindness and compassion. Also thanks to Garry our dear grandson for all his love and help and to all those who paid their last respects at the crematorium £235.95 was raised in Jock's memory for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
