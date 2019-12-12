|
WILSON John Rollo (Jock) On November 21, 2019, Jock, aged 79 years, originally from Longcroft, beloved dad of Linda. Funeral service to be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Broad Street, Denny, FK6 6ED on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Hills of Dunipace
Cemetery, for approximately 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to The Salvation Army.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019