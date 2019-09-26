Resources More Obituaries for John OGILVY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John (Jack) OGILVY

Notice OGILVY John (Jack) The family of the late John (Jack) Ogilvy wish to express their deep appreciation and thanks to all who attended Jack's funeral service at Denny Westpark Church and Falkirk Crematorium and for their kind

expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and support from neighbours and friends. We especially wish to thank Rev Kipchumba Too and Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors, especially Paul, for their excellent support, care and professionalism, including Louise and Inger at Denny Parlour, for their kindness and compassion. Also sincere thanks to staff and doctors at Carronbank Practice, Denny, Falkirk Council Carers, staff at Lloyds Chemist, Driving Force, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, especially the Oncology and Haematology Department, Falkirk Community Hospital and all at Kinnaird Manor Nursing Home, where Jack spent his last three months. Lastly thanks to the Park Hotel, for their excellent catering. The donations received in aid of Kinnaird Manor and Forth Valley Royal Hospital Oncology and Haematology Department, raised £778.92 and will be passed on in memory of Jack. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019