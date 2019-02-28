|
O'DONNELL John (Jack) The family of the late Jack O'Donnell would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and Falkirk FC for the Mass cards, flowers, cards and kind expressions of sympathy at this time. Special thanks to Maureen and everyone in Oncology at FVRH, his GP Dr Glen, district nurse Christina, Alison and all the staff at Strathcarron Hospice for their wonderful care. Thanks also to Mark at Thomas Cuthell for funeral arrangements, Fr Jamie for conducting the Mass and the bereavement group and catering at St Francis Xavier's Church. A retiral collection for Strathcarron raised £1600.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
