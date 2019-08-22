Home

MORE John On August 15, 2019, a dearly loved dad, papa, partner, brother and uncle, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Zetland Parish Church, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 12 noon, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approx 1 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for FDAMH and Strathcarron Hospice.
At peace, rest now my beloved little brother.
Forever in our hearts.
Jamie, Mary and Thomas.
Goodnight my handsome Johnny, my soulmate,
The pain is gone, you can rest easy my love.
Until we meet again to laugh and have fun,
I will love you always and forever, please wait for me.
"Awfly different without you baby".
Missing you so so so much, sending love, hugs and kisses, your Lolo, Big H, Teddy and the pigeons xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
