John The family of John McCalley (Bridge of Allan / Cambuskenneth), sadly announces his death on May 23, 2019. John, much loved and loving husband to Tricia, adored dad to Fiona and Catriona, cherished grandpa to Jack and Megan and a respected father-in-law to Colin and Mike. Funeral service will be held at Bridge of Allan Parish Church, on Monday, June 3, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK Scotland. All welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
