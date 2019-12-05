|
MACFARLANE John (Jack) Margaret would like to express her sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown to her during her sad bereavement. Also for cards and flowers she received. To Dr Turner, district nurses, Strathcarron Care at Home Team who provided a great service and the Marie Curie team. The Rev George Macdonald for a comforting service, all the staff of Co-op Funeralcare for funeral arrangements and the Coppertop for catering. Donations of £276 to be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice in memory of Jack.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019