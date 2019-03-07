|
LOVE John Peacefully, at home, on March 4, 2019, John, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Lillias, dad to Janice, Stewart and Shona and loving papa to his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. For funeral service details please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Broad Street, Denny, on 01324 822159 or visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Marie Curie. The family have requested those attending the funeral to wear bright colours.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
