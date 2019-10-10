Home

SMITH John Lindsay (of Airth / formerly Stirling)
Peacefully, passed away at home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. John was a devoted husband to his wife Teresa and wonderful father to his daughter Lynn and son-in-law John.
He is also survived by his little sister Margaret and older brothers James and Alex. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, October 16, at Logie Church Stirling for 10.30 am and thereafter interment at Logie Cemetery for 11.30 am.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
