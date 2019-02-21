|
|
|
ARCHIBALD John Lawson Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Monday, February 18, 2019, John, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Nancy, dearly loved brother of Margot, much loved Dad of David, Gordon, Jamie, John and the late Katy, cherished Granda of Robyn, Cameron, Jennifer, Cameron, Lauchlan and Struan. For funeral service details please contact Collumbine Funeral Directors on 01324 611777. Family flowers only please, as there will be a collection for both Chest Heart & Stroke and Water Aid.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More