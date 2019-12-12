|
KERR John (Laurieston, Falkirk)
Peacefully, on December 3, 2019, John, aged 91 years. Loving husband to the late Elsie, father to Elispeth, Margaret, Jean and Catherine, devoted grandpa and great-grandpa, caring father-in-law, brother and uncle. Formerly, Civil Engineer for The Clyde Trust in his home town Glasgow and latterly, Chief Engineer with the Forth Ports Authority in Leith. Funeral being held on Tuesday, December 17, at 11.15 am, at Laurieston Parish Church and thereafter for a short committal at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, for Alzheimer Scotland.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019