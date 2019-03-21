|
|
|
JOHNSTON John Suddenly, on March 13, 2019, John, aged 75 years (of Grangemouth and formerly Bo'ness). Beloved husband of Margo. Much loved dad of Carol and Paul and grampa of Flynn, Harry and Honor. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, March 28, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More