JARVIE John Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on November 26, 2019. John, aged 75 years. Devoted husband of Catherine, beloved dad of Andrew, Sharon and John. Doting grandad and great-grandad to all of his grandchildren. Also a sadly missed brother, uncle and friend. Funeral service will be held at Haggs Parish Church, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1.00 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, for approximately 2.00 pm. There will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019