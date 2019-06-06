|
HENDERSON John Passed away, very peacefully, at his home, in Stenhousemuir, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved dad to Iain and Graeme and father-in-law to Katherine and Laura, adored grampa of Rachel, Jamie, Sophie, Ben and Charlotte. All family and friends, neighbours and former colleagues at AG Barr are most welcome to attend John's funeral service which will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, June 7, at
12.15 pm.
