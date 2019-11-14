|
|
|
HAMILTON John Mary and Gail would like to thank family, friends, neighbours, John's colleagues from Falkirk Council Development Services and John's previous Surveying colleagues, who came along to his funeral. The huge turnout of people was a reflection of the high regard and respect that people had of John. Thanks to everyone for the flowers, cards, support and kind messages. Thanks to the GP's and District Nurses from Braesview Medical Group for the exceptional care given to John and their support. The Strathcarron Care at Home Team who also provided a great service. Thanks to Rev Scott Burton for an uplifting service and all his support. Thanks also to Colin J. Wright, Funeral Directors for his professional service, care and support, and to Falkirk Golf Club for the catering. The donations raised an amazing £704 for Pancreatic Cancer Research UK and we are very grateful for this generous donation.
Again, many thanks to everyone.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019