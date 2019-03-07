|
GRIFFIN John (Jackie) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 1, 2019. Jackie aged 86 years, beloved husband of the late Jessie, also a loving dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 12 noon. Family flowers only please, as there will be a
retiral offering for Macmillan Nurses.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories he left behind. From all your loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
