Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
01324 486200
Resources
More Obituaries for John GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Jackie) GRIFFIN

Notice Condolences

John (Jackie) GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN John (Jackie) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 1, 2019. Jackie aged 86 years, beloved husband of the late Jessie, also a loving dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Old Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 12 noon. Family flowers only please, as there will be a
retiral offering for Macmillan Nurses.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories he left behind. From all your loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.