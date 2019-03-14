|
|
|
GILLESPIE John Peacefully, at Ayr Hospital, on March 10, 2019, John, aged 74 years. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad of Kevin and Mark, father-in-law of Mandy and Tania, a dear grandpa of Toby and Emily. At home with his Lord. Graveside service at Larbert Cemetery, on March 22, 2019, at 10.30 am, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Riverside Evangelical Church, Ayr, at
2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More