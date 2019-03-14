Home

Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30
Larbert Cemetery
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:00
Riverside Evangelical Church
Ayr
John GILLESPIE Notice
GILLESPIE John Peacefully, at Ayr Hospital, on March 10, 2019, John, aged 74 years. Dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad of Kevin and Mark, father-in-law of Mandy and Tania, a dear grandpa of Toby and Emily. At home with his Lord. Graveside service at Larbert Cemetery, on March 22, 2019, at 10.30 am, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Riverside Evangelical Church, Ayr, at
2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
