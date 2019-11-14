|
|
|
MACKIE John Gibson Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 7, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Rita and much loved father to Gordon and Alan and brother to Rena. Loving grandfather to Sam and Harry.
John will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2.30 pm and then onto the Park Hotel, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019