FLETCHER John (formerly of burnside place, Carronshore)
Sadly passed away, at St John's Hospital, on Thursday, June 28, 2019. John, aged 83 years old, beloved husband of the late Jemima (Ferguson), much loved dad of Mary and of the late Sandy, father-in-law of Dougie, devoted grampaw of Kelly, Samantha and of the late Ryan, much loved great-grampaw of Ronan. Dear brother of Margaret, Rose and Catherine and of the late Tommy, Jean, Annie and Lamont, dear brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019