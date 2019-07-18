Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John FLETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John FLETCHER

Notice Condolences

John FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER John (formerly of burnside place, Carronshore)
Sadly passed away, at St John's Hospital, on Thursday, June 28, 2019. John, aged 83 years old, beloved husband of the late Jemima (Ferguson), much loved dad of Mary and of the late Sandy, father-in-law of Dougie, devoted grampaw of Kelly, Samantha and of the late Ryan, much loved great-grampaw of Ronan. Dear brother of Margaret, Rose and Catherine and of the late Tommy, Jean, Annie and Lamont, dear brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.