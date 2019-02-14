Home

Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
BALFOUR John Donald (Don) Peacefully, at Grahamston House, on February 6, 2019, aged 84. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Much loved Dad of Robert, Grant, Anne, Donna and Eric. Loved father-in-law of Katie, Louise, David and Sian. Greatly loved Grandpa of, Brian, Marc, Ross, Arron, Brandon, Millie, Evan and Carys. And great-grandfather to Charlie and Freddie.
If I should go tomorrow,
It would never be goodbye,
For I have left my heart with you,
So don't you ever cry.
The love that's deep within me,
Shall reach you from the stars,
You'll feel it from the Heavens,
And it will heal the scars.
The funeral will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which the family and friends are all welcome. Family flowers only please, as a collection will be taken for Grahamston House, for those who would like to give.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
