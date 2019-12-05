Home

Cushnie John The family of the late John wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers, kind expressions
of sympathy and support received
at this sad time.
Special thanks to Forth Valley Hospital for their care and attention.
Also Cuthell Funeral Services and
The Railway Inn for their services.
Finally thanks to everyone for the very kind contributions which raised £336.11 for Strathcarron Hospice.
Thank you from all the family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
