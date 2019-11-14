Home

John (Jock) CUSHNIE

John (Jock) CUSHNIE Notice
CUSHNIE John (Jock) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 7, 2019, Jock, aged 89 years. Beloved husband to Nan and father to Shona and daughter-in-law Isabel. Will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
