Notice COWIE John Sheila and all of the family would like to say a special thanks to The Rev Andrew Sarle of Bainsford Church for his kindness and befitting service for John, Dr McColl and Dr Duncan from Meeks Rd, Surgery and the palliative care nurses for their gentle care, Cowan Undertaker, for their careful and dignified service, David for piping, and Falkirk Golf Club for catering. A special thank you to all our friends for beautiful flowers, cards and messages of sympathy and love for John and to all who were able to attend at the service. £900 was donated and gratefully received and will be forwarded to Erskine Hospital. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019